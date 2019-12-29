Few players in the NFL today have had as rough of a road in reaching NFL stardom as Lions DT Damon “Snacks” Harrison. The former All-Pro went from unrecruited to working at Walmart to starring in the NFL in just a few short years.

Unfortunately, it looks like his NFL career may be coming to a close in one of the most heartbreaking ways possible.

Harrison was asked after today’s game against the Packers if he was contemplating retirement. Per NFL Network’s Stacey Dales, he fought through tears before stating that “everything’s on the table.”

He explained that his mind is telling him he can still play, but his “body’s just not there.”

Harrison said that he’d discuss his NFL future with his family before coming to an official decision.

Lions veteran DT Damon Snacks Harrison was asked about retirement. Fighting through tears (and much pain/injury this season) here is some of what he responded with: pic.twitter.com/QprrBJgo5z — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) December 29, 2019

Harrison did not get recruited to play football at any colleges coming out of high school. He ultimately attended community college for a semester before dropping out to work at Walmart. But he was later recruited to play at William Penn in the NAIA, where he became one of the best defensive tackles in the country at that level.

Harrison went undrafted after attending the Iowa State pro day, but was picked up by the New York Jets. He quickly worked his way into the starting lineup and was considered among the NFL’s elite within a few years.

After signing a big free agent deal with the New York Giants in 2016, he rewarded the team with a First-Team All-Pro season while anchoring one of the league’s best defenses.

He was traded to the Lions in 2018 and signed to a one-year extension this past offseason.

It’s a remarkable story, and one that would be really unfortunate to see end in this fashion.