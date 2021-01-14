The Detroit Lions Have Hired A New General Manager

The Detroit Lions have been in need of a new general manager and head coach since December. While their head coaching search is still ongoing, they’ve found their GM.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Lions are hiring Brad Holmes as their new general manager. Holmes has served as the director of college scouting for the Los Angeles Rams.

The move makes the Lions the third NFL team to hire a new general manager this offseason. The Houston Texans hired Nick Caserio last week, while the Denver Broncos hired George Paton yesterday.

At 41 years of age, Brad Holmes is now one of the youngest general managers in the league. But he isn’t lacking for experience, as he’s worked in various NFL capacities since 2003.

Lions expected to hire Los Angeles Rams' director of college scouting Brad Holmes as their new general manager, per source. They are finalizing a multi-year deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2021

But Brad Holmes isn’t exactly taking on one of the NFL’s easier jobs. Building the team the way he wants to may be difficult with only $11.7 million in projected cap space (per OverTheCap).

The Detroit Lions are also at a crossroads at the most critical position of all. Longtime starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is due $33 million in 2021, and his long-term viability with the team is very much in question.

On top of all of that, the Lions are still pursuing a head coach and have not hired one yet. It remains to be seen if Holmes will even have input on who the team hires to coach the team.

That said, it’s a tremendous accomplishment for Holmes and Detroit fans can only wish him the best.

Did the Detroit Lions make the right decision hiring Brad Holmes as general manager?