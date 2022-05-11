The Lions Announce They've Released A QB

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 12: Local first responders hold the US Flag for the National Anthem prior to the Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday September 12, 2021 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions trimmed their roster some more on Wednesday, releasing one of their four quarterbacks.

Detroit cut Steven Montez, the team announced earlier this morning. Montez spent the 2021 season on the Lions' practice squad and signed a reserve/futures contract with the organization earlier this offseason.

The former Colorado star spent the 2020 season with the Washington Commanders, and was on the active roster for multiple late-season games.

However, he did not see any action.

With Montez now off the roster, the Lions are down to three QBs: incumbent starter Jared Goff, David Blough and Tim Boyle.

All three saw time last season, with Goff making 14 starts and Boyle making three.