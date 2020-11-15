The Lions Are Reportedly Making A Change At Running Back

The Detroit Lions are making a change at running back for the team’s game against the Washington Football Team this afternoon. And frankly, it’s a long overdue decision.

D’Andre Swift, former Georgia running back and the 35th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, will start for the Lions in the backfield this afternoon, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Fans have been asking for this for weeks now.

There aren’t many bright spots when it comes to the Detroit organization, but Swift is one of them. He’s a star in the making, and should be a mainstay in the NFL for a long time.

In eight games this year, Swift’s carried the rock 54 times for 250 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also made an impact in the passing attack, catching the ball 26 times for 207 yards and an additional score. He’ll look to have another big game this afternoon in his first start for the Lions.

#Lions rookie RB D’Andre Swift is expected to make his first NFL start against Washington, source said. Detroit uses a mix in the backfield, but sounds like Swift leads the way today. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 15, 2020

Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions aren’t out of the playoff picture just yet, despite a 3-5 record on the season. But the team will need a whole lot of help if it hopes to make a playoff run, which seems unlikely.

It’s going to be an interesting off-season for the Lions, when the time comes. Matt Patricia is already on the hot seat, and may not keep his job into the 2021 season.

At least the Lions have found a reliable starting running back in D’Andre Swift.