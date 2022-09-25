The Lions Made Surprising NFL History On Sunday

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 18, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions have been a pleasant surprise so far this season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

Currently, Detroit leads the Minnesota Vikings 24-21 midway through the fourth quarter. The Lions took a 24-14 lead on Jamaal Williams' second rushing touchdown of the afternoon in the third quarter.

Williams' score made it 11 straight quarters with a touchdown to start the season for the Lions. That's a new league record.

In fact, dating back to the final two games of last season, Detroit has found the end zone in 18 consecutive quarters. Even in a league that is an offensive bonanza, that's impressive.

The Lions have often been the butt of jokes over the years, so we have to give them credit for this. Head coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson have this offense humming.

Can they dial up enough big plays to wrap up a win this afternoon?