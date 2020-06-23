The Lions’ New Owner Was Asked About Colin Kaepernick

Earlier Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday morning that Martha Firestone Ford is stepping down as the principal owner of the franchise.

She took over as the majority owner of the team since in 2014, when her husband, William, died at age 88. Sheila Ford Hamp is set to succeed her mother as the team’s principal owner and chairman.

Not long after Ford Hamp was sworn in, reporters asked her a series of questions. The question that stole the most headlines centered around free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Reporters asked if she would allow management to pursue Kaepernick. She made it clear she would “fully” support the team’s decision to go after the top free agent quarterback.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL during the 2016 season. He opted out of the final year of his deal with the San Francisco 49ers heading into 2017 with the hopes of landing a richer deal.

After no NFL teams stepped up to the plate, Kaepernick hit the free agent market, where’s he’s been for the last four years.

In the past few weeks, several NFL owners have made it clear they would support their teams signing Kaepernick. The Los Angeles Chargers said he will be on their summer workout list.

Does that mean he’ll be on an NFL roster when the 2020 season kicks off?

We’ll have to wait and see.