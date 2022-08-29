The Lions Released A Quarterback On Monday Night

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions have seemingly made a decision on their backup quarterback spot.

Detroit released Tim Boyle on Monday night, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Boyle had been competing with David Blough for the No. 2 job behind Jared Goff.

Presumably, Blough earned the position, at least for now. The Lions still could look to upgrade at that spot before or after final roster cuts are filed around the league tomorrow afternoon.

Boyle, who began his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers in 2019, appeared in five games for the Lions in 2021, making three starts.

The UConn and Eastern Kentucky product completed 61-of-94 passes for 526 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions.

Both he and Blough were unimpressive this summer, making it possible that the Lions' backup quarterback for 2022 isn't even with the team right now.