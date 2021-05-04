Earlier this year, Josh Hill was cut by the New Orleans Saints. He quickly found a new home in the NFL though, as the Detroit Lions signed him to a one-year contract.

Unfortunately, Hill will not play a single down for the Lions this year. In fact, he’s played his last down of professional football.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Hill is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons.

It’s unclear why Hill is retiring from the NFL at this time. Nonetheless, fans from Detroit and New Orleans are wishing Hill all the best in his future endeavors.

Per a source: Lions TE Josh Hill is retiring, which explains why the team is bringing Darren Fells in for a visit. Suddenly, another need at TE — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 4, 2021

Hill was primarily a blocking tight end for the Saints, but he always found a way to make a big play in prime-time games. He finished his NFL career with 116 receptions for 1,071 yards and 15 touchdowns.

When the Saints released Hill back in March, head coach Sean Payton had so many positive things to say about him.

“Josh joined us an undrafted free agent in 2013 and has been a model of consistency throughout his eight seasons with us,” Payton said. “He has been reliable, selfless and filled numerous roles for us, oftentimes on the fly and in the middle of games, filling each role at a very high level. We appreciate everything he has done for our team and know he will have continued success as he moves forward.”

It’ll be tough for the Lions to replace that type of player, on and off the field, this late in the offseason.