Dan Campbell Addresses Lions’ Interest In Todd Gurley

The Detroit Lions acquired one notable former Los Angeles Ram this offseason, with Jared Goff coming back in the Matthew Stafford trade. His former backfieldmate Todd Gurley could soon join him in Motor City.

Last week, Adam Schefter reported the mutual interest between the two sides, as Gurley visited with the Lions. If he’s signed, he’d join another former Georgia Bulldog at the position, in D’Andre Swift. The team also added former Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams this offseason.

Gurley was a two-time All-Pro and the 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year with the Rams. He is still just 26 years old, but running backs diminish fast, and his production has tailed off substantially in the last few years. In 2019, his final season with the Rams, he ran for 857 yards and 12 touchdowns, picking up just 3.8 yards per carry. Last season, spent with the Atlanta Falcons, he dropped to 678 yards, 3.5 per carry, and nine touchdowns.

Head coach Dan Campbell addressed the team’s pursuit of Gurley during a press conference today, acknowledging their interest. He also said that “they’d like it to get done sooner than later,” per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Lions HC Dan Campbell on RB Todd Gurley: “We have interest in Todd, we do. And we’re talking with his agent.” He added that if a deal can be agreed to, they’d like it to get done sooner than later. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 3, 2021

Joining a well-stocked backfield might help extend Todd Gurley’s career a bit. While he is probably not an every down back at this point, he still has a nose for the end zone and could help the team in goal line situations.

Swift, the young back out of UGA who ran for 521 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2020, would welcome him.

“I’d be happy if he came here as well,” he said. “I just want to compete with these guys. Just to have him in the building, that’d be good.”

The Detroit Lions open their 2021 season on Sept. 12, with a home game against a team known for a deep running back rotation, the San Francisco 49ers.

