Todd Gurley Reportedly On Notable Free Agent Visit Today

Despite all of his accomplishments in the NFL, veteran running back Todd Gurley remains a free agent. However, he may find a new home in the very near future.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions brought Gurley in for a visit this Thursday.

The Lions already have D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams and Jermar Jefferson in their backfield, although it wouldn’t necessarily hurt to add Gurley to the mix if the price is right.

Schefter pointed out that Gurley wouldn’t have to worry about adjusting to a new quarterback if he signs with the Lions. After all, he spent several years with Jared Goff in Los Angeles.

“If he were to sign with Detroit, Gurley would be reunited with Jared Goff and be in the backfield with another former Georgia standout, D’Andre Swift,” Schefter tweeted.

Free-agent RB Todd Gurley is in Detroit today to visit with the Lions, per source. If he were to sign with Detroit, Gurley would be reunited with Jared Goff and be in the backfield with another former Georgia standout, D'Andre Swift. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 27, 2021

It’s also worth mentioning that Lions general manager Brad Holmes was with the Rams when they drafted Gurley in 2015.

Gurley’s best days appear to be behind him, but the former first-round pick can still play a role for a team that uses a committee approach for its backfield.

During the 2020 season, Gurley had 195 carries for 678 yards and nine touchdowns with the Atlanta Falcons.

If this afternoon’s visit goes well for Gurley, he could potentially strike a deal with the Lions before the weekend.