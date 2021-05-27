The Spun

Todd Gurley Reportedly On Notable Free Agent Visit Today

Todd Gurley runs the ball for the Atlanta Falcons against the Detroit Lions.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Todd Gurley II #21 of the Atlanta Falcons runs the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Despite all of his accomplishments in the NFL, veteran running back Todd Gurley remains a free agent. However, he may find a new home in the very near future.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions brought Gurley in for a visit this Thursday.

The Lions already have D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams and Jermar Jefferson in their backfield, although it wouldn’t necessarily hurt to add Gurley to the mix if the price is right.

Schefter pointed out that Gurley wouldn’t have to worry about adjusting to a new quarterback if he signs with the Lions. After all, he spent several years with Jared Goff in Los Angeles.

“If he were to sign with Detroit, Gurley would be reunited with Jared Goff and be in the backfield with another former Georgia standout, D’Andre Swift,” Schefter tweeted.

It’s also worth mentioning that Lions general manager Brad Holmes was with the Rams when they drafted Gurley in 2015.

Gurley’s best days appear to be behind him, but the former first-round pick can still play a role for a team that uses a committee approach for its backfield.

During the 2020 season, Gurley had 195 carries for 678 yards and nine touchdowns with the Atlanta Falcons.

If this afternoon’s visit goes well for Gurley, he could potentially strike a deal with the Lions before the weekend.


