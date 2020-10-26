Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has clearly been watching plenty of Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions lately. Mathieu delivered high praise for Stafford via Twitter on Monday evening.

The Lions’ 3-3 record may not show it, but per usual, Stafford is having a terrific season thus far. Mathieu thinks the Lions quarterback is “really underrated.”

“Stafford is really underrated! He is Good man,” Mathieu said via Twitter on Monday evening.

The Chiefs safety must have watched Stafford’s highlights versus the Atlanta Falcons Sunday afternoon. The Lions quarterback was brilliant during the eventual game-winning drive.

Stafford completed an 11-yard touchdown to tight end T.J. Hockenson to tie the game with no time remaining. Detroit proceeded to convert the extra point try to win the game.

If you missed it, take a look at Stafford and the Lions’ game-winning drive in the video below.

75 yards to go in 1:04 with 0 timeouts. Watch Matthew Stafford go to work pic.twitter.com/GCBcvxvXVn — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 26, 2020

The Detroit Lions quarterback clearly impressed Tyrann Mathieu.

He’s right too. If there’s any quarterback which doesn’t receive the respect he deserves, it’s Matthew Stafford.

The Lions quarterback has thrown for 1,580 yards and 10 touchdowns compared to just four picks this season. He’s led Detroit to a 3-3 record, two games behind both the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

Stafford hasn’t received the respect he’s deserved throughout his NFL career thus far. But it looks like star players, Mathieu being the latest to chime in, are starting to take notice.