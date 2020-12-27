NFL Insider Says 1 Team Makes ‘Most Sense’ For Urban Meyer

There’s been speculation about Urban Meyer’s next coaching job since the moment stepped down at Ohio State at the end of the 2018 season. Most have figured that he’d take a prominent college job like Texas or USC, but now it looks like the NFL might be on the horizon.

This morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Meyer has the eye of a pair of NFL franchises. Kyle Rowland of the The Blade in Toledo reports that one of those teams is the Jacksonville Jaguars. It is certainly not the highest profile franchise that Meyer could take over for his first swing at the NFL, but he has plenty of familiarity with the state of Florida, and he’d likely take the job to coach Trevor Lawrence. With the New York Jets’ recent win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Jags are in line for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jags aren’t the only franchise that Meyer could land with, though. The Jets could still nab the first pick, and will likely need a new coach after the season. The Chargers already have a young star quarterback, and could definitely use an upgrade at head coach.

The Detroit Lions, however, have a pretty direct connection to Urban Meyer now. Former Ohio State wide receiver Chris Spielman was recently hired as assistant to Lions owner and CEO Sheila Ford Hamp. As ProFootballTalk points out, he loves Meyer.

At least two teams reportedly have inquired about Urban Meyer, and the Lions make the most sense given Chris Spielman's recent arrival in the front office https://t.co/evv1yG6l1K — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 27, 2020

Spielman was an ardent defender of Meyer throughout the 2018 Zach Smith debacle, that led Ohio State to suspend the national championship-winning head coach at the start of the season. He’d ultimately step away from the program after leading the Buckeyes to the Rose Bowl that year, handing the job to offensive coordinator Ryan Day, who has picked right up where he left off.

With titles at Ohio State and Florida, and an undefeated season at Utah, Meyer’s college legacy is pretty secure, and there aren’t many names you can put ahead of his, outside of Nick Saban on an all-time ranking. While Meyer has resisted the draw of the NFL to this point, if he wants to return to coaching after two years in the media, it may make sense for him to take a swing at the pros, where he can try to succeed where Saban failed.

Urban Meyer is 56 years old. He has an all-time head coaching record of 187-32 in stops at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, and Ohio State, with an incredible 83-9 mark in seven years with the Buckeyes.

