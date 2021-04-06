Veteran CB Quinton Dunbar Makes Free Agency Decision

Veteran defensive back Quinton Dunbar has made his free agency decision. After spending the 2020 season with the Seattle Seahawks, the 28-year-old is now heading to the NFC North.

Dunbar has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The Lions were in desperate need of help in the secondary, and Dunbar was one of the best available.

“Former Seahawks’ DB Quinton Dunbar is signing a one-year deal with the Lions,” Schefty tweeted Monday night.

Last season, Dunbar played in just six games, missing most of the year because of an injury. In those six games, Dunbar totaled 30 tackles and one interception. When healthy, he’s a high-impact player capable of making a major difference in the secondary.

The Seattle Seahawks are now in a bit of trouble in the secondary while the Lions have quietly emerged with one of the better units in the NFL. Dunbar now joins Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye, Corn Elder and Mike Ford in Detroit’s secondary.

If the Lions are going to get back on track, they have to improve on defense, specifically defending the run. Detroit was one of the worst in the NFL last season, allowing 134.9 yards on the ground which ranked 28th out of 32 NFL teams.

Dunbar won’t do much to improve the Lions’ run defense, but he will help out in the passing game. If healthy, Detroit got a good on Monday.