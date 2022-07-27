Video Of NFL Head Coach Going Viral This Morning

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 28: Detroit Lions head football coach Dan Campbell speaks with the media before the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made it clear today he isn't afraid to get in the mix with his players.

To start this year's training camp, Campbell had the Lions doing up-downs to warm up this morning. The second-year coach participated as well.

Campbell even has his wrists taped. It looks like he's trying to take things back to his NFL playing days.

Campbell is an intense dude, and many are always wary of these types of 'try hard" gestures.

However, if one thing was clear last season, his players bought in and seemed to enjoy playing for him. The Lions lost their first eight games and didn't pick up a win until their 12th contest, but played hard all year long, finishing 3-13-1.

It's Campbell's job to translate that effort into more wins this year. We'll see if he's able to do it.