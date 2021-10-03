Video: This Embarrassing Lions Turnover Is Going Viral

The Detroit Lions are struggling early against the Chicago Bears, falling into a 14-0 hole early in the second quarter. But an embarrassing turnover like this one is a big reason why.

On their first drive of the game, after giving up a touchdown on the Bears’ opening drive, the Lions had the ball at Chicago’s eight-yard line. Lions center Frank Ragnow tried to snap the ball to quarterback Jared Goff, who was in the shotgun formation.

But Goff adjusted himself at the wrong time, and Ragnow mistimed his snap. The ball bounced off Goff’s shoulder, onto and off the helmet of his right guard, and into the hands of Bears defender Bilal Nichols.

With that turnover, the Bears took control – and rookie quarterback Justin Fields soon made them pay for it. After a six-play drive, the Bears ran the ball in for a touchdown, doubling their lead.

This snap hit Jared Goff and bounced right to the defensive lineman 😳 Bizarre turnover for the Lions (via @NFL)

“If one play could describe the Detroit Lions it would be this,” one fan replied.

“This is somehow on the level of the butt fumble,” another fan wrote, comparing it to the infamous Mark Sanchez fumble in 2012.

“Naw, this is just a “Lions turnover” to Lions fans. Nothing bizarre about stuff like this happening to the Lions,” wrote a fan trying to putting this kind of play into some context.

The game is being played on FOX. Chicago lead 14-0 with less than 10 minutes remaining in the first half.