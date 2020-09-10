The Spun

Wall Street Journal Reveals Crazy Super Bowl Prediction

matthew stafford celebrates during a lions gameDETROIT, MI - AUGUST 19: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a second quarter touchdown during the preseason game against the New York Jets on August 19, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

If you’re looking for a crazy – yet fun – prediction for the Super Bowl, Jason Gay of The Wall Street Journal has you covered. His latest pick for this year’s champion has stirred up quite the debate on social media.

Most analysts are picking the Chiefs or Ravens to win the Super Bowl. Baltimore and Kansas City have stacked rosters and elite quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, respectively.

As for the NFC, the current favorites are the Buccaneers, 49ers, Packers, Saints and Seahawks. All five teams are capable of making a deep run in the postseason.

Surprisingly, none of the seven teams we mentioned were chosen by Gay to win the Super Bowl. He has decided to roll with the Detroit Lions. That’s right, he’s predicting the Lions to win their first-ever title.

Detroit is the definition of a dark-horse contender. Not many people are picking the Lions to make the playoffs, let alone win the Super Bowl.

Nonetheless, it would take a miracle for the Lions to win the Super Bowl this year. There’s too much uncertainty with the team’s defense and rushing attack. Let’s not forget that Matt Patricia has yet to prove he can lead the franchise to long-term success.

The one thing the Lions have going for them is their quarterback. When healthy, there aren’t many gunslingers out there better than Matthew Stafford.

It’s been a crazy years, so maybe we shouldn’t dismiss the Lions this season. Regardless, this will go down as one of the boldest Super Bowl predictions.


