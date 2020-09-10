Wall Street Journal Reveals Crazy Super Bowl Prediction

If you’re looking for a crazy – yet fun – prediction for the Super Bowl, Jason Gay of The Wall Street Journal has you covered. His latest pick for this year’s champion has stirred up quite the debate on social media.

Most analysts are picking the Chiefs or Ravens to win the Super Bowl. Baltimore and Kansas City have stacked rosters and elite quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, respectively.

As for the NFC, the current favorites are the Buccaneers, 49ers, Packers, Saints and Seahawks. All five teams are capable of making a deep run in the postseason.

Surprisingly, none of the seven teams we mentioned were chosen by Gay to win the Super Bowl. He has decided to roll with the Detroit Lions. That’s right, he’s predicting the Lions to win their first-ever title.

The world is sideways, the sky is orange, school is home, work is home, an election is coming and the Detroit Lions are going to win the Super Bowl because it's 2020 and why not. And other terrible predictions. MY NFL Preview For the @WSJ: https://t.co/qzmvRQ3sTA — Jason Gay (@jasongay) September 10, 2020

Detroit is the definition of a dark-horse contender. Not many people are picking the Lions to make the playoffs, let alone win the Super Bowl.

Nonetheless, it would take a miracle for the Lions to win the Super Bowl this year. There’s too much uncertainty with the team’s defense and rushing attack. Let’s not forget that Matt Patricia has yet to prove he can lead the franchise to long-term success.

The one thing the Lions have going for them is their quarterback. When healthy, there aren’t many gunslingers out there better than Matthew Stafford.

It’s been a crazy years, so maybe we shouldn’t dismiss the Lions this season. Regardless, this will go down as one of the boldest Super Bowl predictions.