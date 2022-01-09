Watch: The Lions Ran An Incredible Trick Play On Sunday

With their season long-since over for all intents and purposes, the Detroit Lions are playing their Week 18 game against the Green Bay Packers on “screw it” mode.

After giving up a touchdown to the Packers early in the first quarter, the Lions decided to start throwing caution to the wind. They tried doing a fake punt that failed, but had far more success on a trick play on offense.

On first-and-10 from their 25 yard line, Lions quarterback Jared Goff handed the ball off to his running back, who then pitched the ball to wide receiver Tom Kennedy on an end-around. Seeing wide receiver Kalif Raymond wide open, Kennedy fired the ball downfield, catching Raymond in stride, who ran the ball in for a 75-yard score.

And just like that, the game was tied at 7-7. Take a look:

The Detroit Lions would take the lead in the second quarter as Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown for a touchdown. Green Bay answered right back but missed the extra point, giving Detroit a 17-13 halftime lead.

The Lions have played hard all year and the NFC’s worst team is currently giving the NFC’s best team a run for its money.

If that’s not a sign that the Lions are making serious progress then it’s hard to tell what is.

Will the Lions finish the 2021 NFL season with a rare win over the Packers?

The game is being played on FOX.