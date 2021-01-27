What The Lions Reportedly Want In Trade For QB Matthew Stafford

Over the weekend, NFL Network reported that star quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions agreed to part ways.

The Lions reportedly agreed to start looking for trade partners after the team met with Stafford following the close of the 2020 season. In fact, according to the latest report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team is already in contact with several teams.

“Teams already are reaching out to the Detroit Lions to initiate trade talks and figure out what it would take to acquire QB Matthew Stafford,” he reported.

But what are the Lions looking for in a potential trade for their franchise quarterback? Well, ESPN’s Michael Rothstein said the team is looking for “fair market value.”

Here’s more from the report:

A source familiar with the situation said Saturday night that the Lions would be looking for “fair market value” for Stafford, who is the franchise leader in every major passing category.

What exactly is fair market value?

That will be the question teams around the league are asking over the next few weeks. Earlier reports suggested it would take at least a first round pick to entice the Lions to trade Stafford.

However, a first-round pick might be the minimum it takes to land Stafford. If a bidding war starts, a team could easily end up trading a first plus a mid-round pick for the star quarterback.

Where will Stafford land?