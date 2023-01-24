1 NFL Owner Would 'Happily' Pay Up For Aaron Rodgers

Over the weekend, ESPN's Adam Schefter said a blockbuster trade involving Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a "real possibility" this upcoming offseason.

It has been reported that Green Bay would want at least a first-round pick for Rodgers. Some insiders, like Peter King, believe the Packers may ask for a pair of first-round picks.

Although that sounds like a lot, King said the Jets would "happily" pay a steep price to acquire Rodgers.

"The Woody Johnson Jets, desperate for a star QB almost since the Broadway Joe days, would happily pay that freight, I’d guess," King wrote. "But would Rodgers accept a deal to the Jets? We shall see."

The Jets have the necessary pieces to compete next season. They have a potential-packed defense with young, exciting weapons on offense.

What the Jets lack, however, is a competent quarterback. Adding Rodgers to this roster would make them a legitimate contender in the AFC.

That being said, there's no indication at the moment that New York will trade for Rodgers.