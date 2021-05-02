1 Word Used To Describe Aaron Rodgers’ Mindset Right Now

News of Aaron Rodgers wanting out of Green Bay broke on Thursday and the NFL world has been buzzing ever since.

Rodgers, who has played for the Packers for his entire professional career, is reportedly fed up with the way he’s been treated as of late. Green Bay selected a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft in Jordan Love. Rodgers clearly was not a fan of that pick and the relationship between him and the franchise hasn’t been the same since.

Now, he reportedly wants out of Green Bay for good. It remains to be seen if the Packers will give into his request, though he reportedly has three teams on his wish list.

One word is being used to describe Rodgers’ mindset right now: “Disappointed.”

While Rodgers is reportedly frustrated with everything going on in Green Bay, he’s reportedly “disappointed” how this all broke.

“He didn’t want to talk on camera,” Mike Tirico said on NBC on Saturday. “I can tell ya, I characterize Aaron as disappointed that news has come out of this rift with the Packers. He expressed a couple of times how much he loves Green Bay, loves the fans, loves the franchise. There is a chasm between management and the reigning NFL MVP.

“We’re just not sure how this is going to play out. Watch closely over the next couple of weeks to see what we hear from the Packers side and when Aaron does speak.”

"He expressed a couple of times how much he loves Green Bay, loves the fans, loves the franchise. There is a chasm between management and the reigning NFL MVP. We're just not sure how this is going to play out." – @miketirico on the @AaronRodgers12 situation during #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/1RvpiNgZ0O — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 1, 2021

The Packers clearly want to make things right with Rodgers, though only time will tell if that’s a possibility.