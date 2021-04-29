1 Word Used To Describe Chances Of Aaron Rodgers Trade

ESPN’s Adam Schefter sent Packers fans into panic Thursday afternoon when he dropped the bombshell report that Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay.

It’s no secret Rodgers has been frustrated with the Packers’ front office these past few years. Green Bay then went out and made the situation worse when it drafted quarterback Jordan Love last year.

Rodgers’ frustration has boiled over, almost to the point of no return. But will the Packers even consider trading the 2020-21 NFL MVP? Chances are no.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, there is “zero” chance the Packers trade Rodgers this off-season. Green Bay is committed to extending the veteran quarterback. If the two sides come to an agreement, this whole situation should die down.

The #Packers remain committed to Aaron Rodgers. @TomPelissero said there is “zero” chance of trading him. It’s all about getting an extension done… and if that happens, this should take care of the matter (until next time). https://t.co/Lv56tHCC6M — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

It’s obvious as to why Aaron Rodgers is fed up with the Packers these past few years. Just take the 2020 NFL Draft as evidence.

Green Bay had an opportunity to add another weapon for Rodgers and the Packers’ passing attack. Instead, they went out and got Jordan Love. It’s just one of many examples as to why Rodgers now wants out of Green Bay.

The reality is Rodgers has all the leverage here. He could easily sit out the 2021 season if the Packers refuse to trade him. Or, Green Bay could continue working on an extension and hopefully salvage the situation.

Right now, it appears there’s no chance the Packers trade Rodgers. Stay tuned.