2 Key Packers Players Missed Practice Friday

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers could be without a few key players when they face the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday.

For the third consecutive practice, wide receiver Allen Lazard sat out due to an ankle injury. His status for this weekend is in doubt.

Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari also missed practice this Friday. That's not ideal when you consider his recent injury history.

Matt LaFleur is expected to provide updates on Lazard and Bakhtiari at the end of Friday's practice.

The Packers could list Lazard and Bakhtiari as questionable for Week 1.

Lazard has been sidelined ever since he got stepped on last week. If he's unable to suit up for the season opener, wide receivers Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins will be Aaron Rodgers' go-to options.

As for Bakhtiari, his situation is a bit different. When healthy, he's arguably the best offensive tackle in football. Unfortunately, a knee injury has been plaguing him for over a year.

The Packers will need Lazard and Bakhtiari healthy this season if they want to contend in the NFC.