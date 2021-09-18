2 Packers Players Are “Questionable” For Monday Night

On Saturday, the Green Bay Packers released their final injury report for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions. There are currently two Packers starters listed as questionable for Monday night’s divisional matchup.

Green Bay has listed safety Darnell Savage and offensive guard Lucas Patrick as questionable for Week 2. Savage was limited in practice all week because of a shoulder injury he suffered in the second half of last Sunday’s loss to New Orleans.

Patrick, meanwhile, is still in concussion protocol but was cleared to participate in practice on Saturday. Head coach Matt LaFleur seems optimistic about Patrick’s outlook for Monday.

“It’s been good,” LaFleur said when asked about Patrick’s progress. “He was out there today practicing and that’s just part of the protocol and we’ll see how he responds post-practice.”

In the event that Patrick isn’t cleared in time for Monday’s game, the Packers will need to play either Jon Runyan or Jake Hanson at left guard. Runyan received plenty of snaps in 2020 as an injury replacement, so he should have no issue filling in for Runyan if need be.

As for Savage, his replacement would be Henry Black. The Packers can really use Savage on Monday night since they’ve already ruled out strong safety Vernon Scott.

Kickoff for the Lions-Packers game is at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.