2 Teams Are Viewed As Best Options For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers no longer wants to play for the Packers, but it does not sound like Green Bay is interested in moving him.

News broke prior to the 2021 NFL Draft that Rodgers is unhappy in Green Bay and wants to be traded. The superstar quarterback is coming off an MVP season, but he’s clearly fed up with the team’s front office. The Packers drafted a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft in Jordan Love. Rodgers’ relationship with the franchise hasn’t been the same since.

Now, Rodgers would reportedly like to move on to a different team. However, the Packers would need to agree to a trade, and it doesn’t sound like that will happen anytime soon.

Back in 2011, Carson Palmer did something similar. He refused to play for the Cincinnati Bengals and began the season on the reserve/did not report list. Palmer had to sit out for several weeks before the Raiders had a quarterback injury. Eventually, the Bengals and Raiders agreed to a trade.

Perhaps something similar could happen here.

In that scenario, there are two teams viewed as the best options for Rodgers: Las Vegas and Denver. Peter King shared his opinion on Monday morning:

I would expect Rodgers to not participate in any offseason work with the Packers, and to hope the Packers would change their minds about trading him. Denver would still be an option, I think, and maybe Las Vegas. (Rodgers-Mahomes twice a year for the next four years, maybe?) Or, maybe with four to six weeks to simmer, and an olive branch from Green Bay brass (Rodgers loves Packer franchise history), he’ll go back. But right now I doubt it.

There have been several teams mentioned as potential landing spots for Rodgers, though he reportedly prefers the West Coast.

The Raiders and Broncos currently stand out as the most-likely options.