3 Teams Named Favorites For Aaron Rodgers Trade

The Green Bay Packers remain adamant that they won’t trade Aaron Rodgers this offseason, despite the quarterback’s wish for a way out of his longtime organization. The two parties have reached a standstill in contract negotiations, leaving the future murky and the next step unclear.

While the situation continues in Green Bay, other teams around the league are biding their time to see what becomes of the partnership between the 2020 MVP and the Packers. No matter what happens, only a few franchises will have a realistic chance at making an offer for Rodgers.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell said Sunday on SportsCenter that he sees seven teams as potential players in the bid for Rodgers this offseason. However, he named just three frontrunners: the Miami Dolphins, the Washington Football Team and the Denver Broncos.

Each of the aforementioned organizations has a plan in place under center for the upcoming 2021 campaign, but would be making a massive upgrade by trading for Rodgers. The Dolphins will hope for improvement from rising second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, while the Washington Football Team will likely stick by 38-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick. The Broncos will pit recently acquired veteran Teddy Bridgewater against Drew Lock in a training camp quarterback competition.

Barnwell named the four other teams who might be able to make a move for Rodgers (the Titans, the Browns, the Raiders and the Giants) but called them “longshots” to land the Packers quarterback.

“If the James Harden and Jalen Ramsey situations taught us anything, any star can push his way into a trade with enough effort,” the ESPN analyst said on Sunday, per 247Sports. “If you look through the other 31 teams, there are seven who could plausibly put together a Rodgers trade. Four of those seven are longshots. The Titans could send back Ryan Tannehill, but the Packers are likely to trade Rodgers to commit to 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love.

“Likewise, the Browns would have to build their package around Baker Mayfield, who might be the most-popular man in Cleveland. The Raiders could use Rodgers to upgrade on Derek Carr, but they have problems just about everywhere besides quarterback. And the Giants have an extra first-rounder from the Bears in 2022, but they’re still committed to struggling starter Daniel Jones.”

We’ll see if there’s any update in the Rodgers-Packers drama over the coming weeks or if the saga will continue through the summer.