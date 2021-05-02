Just hours before the 2021 NFL draft kicked off, ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell report on NFL Live, announcing that Aaron Rodgers no longer wants to play for Green Bay.

Over the past few days, rumors of a potential divorce have only grown louder. Earlier today, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky said there is a “less than 5% chance” Rodgers suits up for the Packers in 2021.

With that in mind, fellow ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler named three possible landing spots for the reigning NFL MVP. He highlighted the Denver Broncos, who have been brought up several times since the trade rumors started.

Fowler also suggested the Las Vegas Raiders are the “wild card” in a potential trade for Rodgers. Here’s what Fowler said about the Raiders, via 247Sports:

“Another wildcard is the Las Vegas Raiders. They keep doing research on quarterbacks. Even though they like Derek Carr a whole lot, they could even extend Derek Carr this offseason. But when I asked around about Trey Lance this draft season, Las Vegas came up as a team that did a ton of research on quarterbacks like Lance. They’re always looking, and if the Rodgers window came up, I think they would at least open it.”

Not long after mentioning the Raiders, Fowler offered a shocking potential trade. He suggested the Packers and Seattle Seahawks could swap quarterbacks.

“The relationship with Russell Wilson and Seattle has been mended,” he said. “He’s talked to Pete Carrol and likes the direction of the team. They’ve added some pieces in free agency, but what better player for player swap could you get than Russell Wilson for Aaron Rodgers?”

Where will Aaron Rodgers play in 2021?