3 Teams That Might Have Trade Offers For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t made a decision for the 2022 season just yet. If he requests a trade from the Green Bay Packers, however, there will be offers pouring in.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini revealed that multiple teams have trade offers on the table. That is, of course, if Rodgers wants out of Green Bay and is allowed to seek a trade.

“I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade,” Russini reported on Thursday morning.

In the event that Rodgers does request a trade this offseason, there are three teams in particular that could make a run at the reigning MVP of the league.

Here are three teams to keep an eye on:

Denver Broncos

This seems to be a no-brainer. After all, the Broncos hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach.

Although the Broncos haven’t been a playoff contender the past few years, the roster is actually built to win now. All it needs is a proven winner at quarterback.

If Rodgers ends up in the Mile High City, he’ll have plenty of weapons at his disposal in Noah Fant, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts don’t have a first-round pick to send to the Packers this year, but it’s no secret they want an upgrade at the quarterback position. Rodgers would certainly check that box off for general manager Chris Ballard.

With two emerging stars on offense in Michael Pittman and Jonathan Taylor, it makes sense for Indianapolis to go all in at quarterback.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have been linked to Rodgers ever since he had a wholesome exchange with Mike Tomlin during the 2021 regular season.

Pittsburgh has expressed confidence in Mason Rudolph at quarterback, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be the starter. With draft picks and cap space by their side, the Steelers would be wise to see what the Packers want for Rodgers.