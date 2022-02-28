The Spun

4 NFL Teams Expected To Make Run At Davante Adams

Green Bay Packers Davante Adams celebrates after a catch.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a catch during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams would be the top wideout to hit the open market this offseason–if he even makes it to free agency.

Over the last several days, the Packers have been furiously clearing cap space, restructuring deals and kicking the proverbial can down the road. One of the major reasons they are doing that is they want to bring Adams back, hopefully on a long-term deal.

In the seemingly worst-case scenario, Green Bay could franchise tag the 29-year-old pass catcher, which would come with a $19 million salary if they can’t agree to an extension. But in the event that they elect to pass up doing that, Adams would then hit free agency.

If that happens, Tony Pauline of the Pro Football Network says four teams would be prepared to make a run at the five-time Pro Bowler: the Broncos, Jaguars, Raiders and Chargers.

All four of those teams have substantial amounts of cap space and would gladly use a chunk of it on the All-Pro Adams, who is coming off a season in which he set career-highs in receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553) and also caught 11 touchdowns.

If we had to bet, the Packers will find a way to retain Adams, particularly if Aaron Rodgers comes back to Green Bay.

But if they don’t, the bidding frenzy for such a dynamic receiver will be intense.

