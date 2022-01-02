5 Packers Players Have Been Cleared To Play Sunday Night

The Green Bay Packers have a chance to strengthen their hold on the No. 1 seed and perhaps even clinch the NFC with a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Those prospects look even brighter after the team announced that five more players had been medically cleared to play this evening.

Green Bay announced late on Sunday morning that five members of the active roster had been cleared to come off of the reserve/COVID-19 list. Punter Corey Bojorquez, guard Ben Braden, linebacker Oren Burks, and tight ends Tyler Davis and Marcedes Lewis all were activated, according to an official statement from the Packers.

As a result, all five players will be eligible to play against the Vikings.

Bojorquez is perhaps the most notable return as he’ll give the Packers their starting punter back. Lewis and Davis will provide Aaron Rodgers with additional pass-catching options, while Braden adds important depth to the quarterback’s protection scheme. Burks will resume his role as a key backup for the Green Bay defense.

The Packers were already heavy favorites against the Sean Mannion-led Vikings going into Sunday’s game, so these late additions can only help. At home in Green Bay, the NFC leaders have a strong opportunity to improve to 13-3 and knock Minnesota out of playoff contention in the process.

If the Packers come out on top and the Dallas Cowboys lose, Green Bay will clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the conference, as well as home-field advantage until the Super Bowl.

Kickoff for Packers-Vikings is slated for 8:2o p.m. ET on Sunday.