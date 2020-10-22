A Packers Player’s Name Has Been Pronounced Wrong For 2 Years

Earlier this offseason, the Green Bay Packers shocked the NFL world when the team didn’t draft a weapon for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Instead, the team traded up to select quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. In what was deemed as a “receiver heavy” draft, the Packers didn’t draft a single one.

While they got crucified at the time, Green Bay now sits at 4-1 on the season. Rodgers has found new targets to throw to though, including tight end Robert Tonyan.

The tight end wasn’t considered a legitimate receiving threat before the season kicked off. However, he’s become one of Rodgers’ favorite targets this season.

With his added fame came a new bit of information. Announces and football fans have been saying his name wrong for two years, according to Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman.

“I have some news: Packers PR has alerted us that Robert Tonyan’s last name is pronounced ‘Tunyan,’ as in rhyming with ‘Funion,'” Schneidman said. “Apparently he just didn’t feel like correcting anybody the last two years.”

Tonyan has played well so far this season and he’s currently third on the team in receptions. He’s fourth in receiving yards and actually leads the team in receiving touchdowns with five.

Although the Packers didn’t draft a receiving threat, Tonyan has emerged as one of the team’s top targets.

It was only a matter of time before fans truly learned how to say his name.