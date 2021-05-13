Aaron Jones Shares Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers Situation

If you’re thought that Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has the inside scoop on what’s happening with Aaron Rodgers, you’d be wrong apparently.

Jones made an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” this afternoon, and was asked right off the bat if he knows anything about the future of his MVP quarterback.

“I’m just sitting back,” Jones told Eisen. “I mean, I see what everybody else sees. I mean, I haven’t heard from Aaron or anybody, so I’m gonna wait until I get up to Green Bay and see for myself or hear it from him myself. I don’t get caught up in reading the articles and things like that. I just wait until it plays out and control what I can control.”

Jones added that he did speak to Rodgers before he signed his own deal to return to the Packers in free agency, but declined to say what the two discussed. As for whether or not Rodgers will be Green Bay’s starter in Week 1, Jones clearly wants that to be the case.

“I mean, I hope so,” Jones said. “That’s my quarterback. That’s our quarterback. So I would hope so. That’s all I can think. I hope he’s our quarterback. Hope he’s there Week One, handing it off and it all works out.”

Did @packers RB @Showtyme_33 have any contact with @AaronRodgers12 during his free agency period? Does he have a sense of how AR12 is doing throughout all this wild speculation about the future? How's @jordan3love doing? We covered this and more w/ Green Bay's superstar back: pic.twitter.com/4knA3usTss — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 13, 2021

It has been two weeks since we first heard reports that Rodgers wants out of Green Bay. Since then, we’ve had plenty of hearsay and trade speculation, but nothing else.

Hopefully, we all get some answers sooner rather than later.