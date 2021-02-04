Aaron Jones Comments On Aaron Rodgers’ Future In Green Bay

Aaron Jones might not be back with the Green Bay Packers next season, but the standout running back is hoping that Aaron Rodgers will be.

Jones is a pending free agent, while Rodgers is signed through 2023. However, comments by the superstar quarterback after the NFC Championship Game left some wondering if his time in Green Bay is running out.

That would be a major blow to the Packers, said Jones, who described Rodgers as “a special guy,” adding that “it would be hard to see him walk out of that locker room.”

“That’s a future Hall of Famer and means a lot to the organization,” Jones said during an appearance on CBS Sports HQ this week. “He’s a once in a lifetime player. Look what he just did, took us to another NFC Championship Game. That’s the type of player he is. I love A-Rod. He’s great at helping you develop your game in so many areas, not just on the field but off the field as well.”

Jones added that he is hopeful Rodgers will be able to finish things in Green Bay on his own terms while playing his entire career with the Packers.

“I don’t see the future and I don’t know how things play out,” Jones said. “I know the NFL is a business. I hope he does. That would be pretty cool to see, where he started he finishes and gets to leave on his terms. That would be pretty cool to see.”

It should be noted that Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said there is no way his team would deal Rodgers this offseason, so the odds are he’ll be back in Green Bay in 2021.

Wonder if Jones will be with him.