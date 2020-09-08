Aaron Jones Comments On Future With The Green Bay Packers

After looking solid through his first two NFL seasons, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones had a breakout campaign in 2019. He ran the ball 236 times for 1,084 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Jones took the mantle of every down back, after he emerged as the Packers’ most dangerous weapon out of the backfield the week before. He was also a valuable receiver, catching 49 passes for 474 yards and three scores.

This has been an active offseason for teams making long term decisions about star running backs. Christian McCaffrey got a record contract during the spring. The Tennessee Titans also signed Derrick Henry to a big deal after his impressive 2019-20 playoff run.

More recently, we’ve had an interesting standoff between the New Orleans Saints and Alvin Kamara, which sounds like it will end with a contract extension. On the other hand, the Jacksonville Jaguars released Leonard Fournette. He is now a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. Today, Aaron Jones told NFL Network’s Good Morning Football that the Packers and his representation are working to hammer out a new deal.

.@packers RB Aaron Jones on @gmfb @nflnetwork on whether the team is working on a new deal for him: "Yes they definitely are. My agent and them are taking care of that. I'm gonna focus on football." — Will Selva (@WillSelvaTV) September 8, 2020

This could be a smart move by the Green Bay Packers. Jones doesn’t turn 26 until December. A four year deal would basically take him through what will likely be his prime years with the Packers, but after just one huge year he probably won’t demand top tier money at this point.

Of course, it does call into question the Packers’ 2020 NFL Draft strategy, as so many things have this year. The team took A.J. Dillon from Boston College in the second round. He could be a valuable addition as an RB2, but using a second-round pick as a team with a lot of needs, and then turning around and signing Jones to an extension make it seem as if there wasn’t really a lot of foresight in that draft pick.

Jones and the Packers open their season on Sunday, Sept. 13 at the Minnesota Vikings.