NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Jones Free Agency News

Green Bay Packers fans got some surprising news about Aaron Jones on Sunday afternoon – he’s sticking around.

Jones, who’s coming off back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons, has decided to re-sign with the Packers. He was expected by many to leave in free agency, but the running back has opted to stick around in Green Bay.

Prominent NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus shared the full details of his new contract with ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Aaron Jones has reached agreement with the Packers on a 4-year deal worth $48 million, including a $13 million signing bonus, @DrewJRosenhaus tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2021

Jones reportedly would have gotten more in free agency, but he made it a priority to stay in Green Bay.

“Aaron would have signed for more in free agency but wanted to stay in Green Bay,” Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter.

“Aaron would have signed for more in free agency but wanted to stay in Green Bay,” Drew Rosenhaus said about Jones re-signing with the Packers. https://t.co/Dwcz8qs3qO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2021

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd said that Jones is the rare running back he would be happy to pay.

The rare RB I would pay for. Good for @packers and both Aaron’s in Green Bay. https://t.co/5tcAkLDM2H — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) March 14, 2021

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport notes that this could be a sign of what’s to come in free agency this year.

“In a very difficult free agent market, the top 2 LBs and the top RB have already agreed to deals to stay with their current teams. Expect to see more of that going forward,” he tweeted.

Packers fans are clearly happy, though.

Green Bay is coming off a disappointing NFC Championship Game loss and will look to reach the Super Bowl next season.