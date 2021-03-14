The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Jones Free Agency News

Aaron Jones running with the football for the Green Bay Packers against the Falcons.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 09: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on December 09, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers fans got some surprising news about Aaron Jones on Sunday afternoon – he’s sticking around.

Jones, who’s coming off back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons, has decided to re-sign with the Packers. He was expected by many to leave in free agency, but the running back has opted to stick around in Green Bay.

Prominent NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus shared the full details of his new contract with ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Jones reportedly would have gotten more in free agency, but he made it a priority to stay in Green Bay.

“Aaron would have signed for more in free agency but wanted to stay in Green Bay,” Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter.

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd said that Jones is the rare running back he would be happy to pay.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport notes that this could be a sign of what’s to come in free agency this year.

“In a very difficult free agent market, the top 2 LBs and the top RB have already agreed to deals to stay with their current teams. Expect to see more of that going forward,” he tweeted.

Packers fans are clearly happy, though.

Green Bay is coming off a disappointing NFC Championship Game loss and will look to reach the Super Bowl next season.


