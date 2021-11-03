Aaron Jones Has Blunt Response To Aaron Rodgers Question

Wednesday morning brought plenty of NFL news and none of it was particularly good for any of the team’s involved.

Perhaps the biggest storyline, though, involved star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, would have been able to play if he returned two negative tests and was vaccinated. Instead, the earliest he can return to the team now is Saturday, November 13 – the day before Green Bay’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

On Wednesday afternoon, Rodgers’ teammates and coaches were left answering questions about his decision. One of those left to answer questions was Packers running back Aaron Jones, who had an interesting response to a question.

“I believe that’s HIPAA,” Jones reportedly said.

Aaron Jones isn't talking about Aaron Rodgers' health situation. "I believe that's HIPAA," he quipped. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) November 3, 2021

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act was created to protect sensitive patient health information. For some reason, NFL players believe their choice to receive or not receive the COVID-19 vaccine is covered by this law.

Jones is just the latest to cry “HIPAA” when in fact it doesn’t imply to this situation. The running back didn’t want to answer the question, which is fine. But he should just say that, rather than hide behind that excuse.

Regardless, it doesn’t change anything. Rodgers won’t be playing this weekend, which means Jordan Love will get the start.