Photo Of NFL RB Waiting For Girlfriend To Give Birth Is Going Viral

A photo of an NFL running back waiting for his girlfriend to give birth at the hospital went super viral on social media earlier this week.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and his girlfriend were at the hospital, getting ready for the birth of their child. Jones brought something with him to pass the time.

Jones was seen playing his PS4 at the hospital. A photo of Jones playing his video games, waiting for his girlfriend to give birth, went viral on social media.

“Packers RB Aaron Jones brought his PS4 to the hospital to pass time while his girlfriend was in labor,” Bleacher Report tweeted.

The tweet has been retweeted nearly 12,000 times and liked nearly 66,000 times.

Packers RB Aaron Jones brought his PS4 to the hospital to pass time while his girlfriend was in labor 😂 @brgridiron @BRGaming (via @CrystalMolina_) pic.twitter.com/6uuTX1eZZn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 3, 2020

Jones faced some scrutiny on social media for the photo, but he later addressed some of the criticism on Twitter.

“Thats wild she told me to bring the game with me,” Jones said in response to some critics. “but u know nothing about the whole process of having a child so til you experience it dont speak on me !!!!”

Thats wild she told me to bring the game with me 😊but u know nothing about the whole process of having a child so til you experience it dont speak on me !!!! https://t.co/L5omONKMAT — Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) July 4, 2020

Jones, 25, was a fifth-round pick out of UTEP in the 2017 NFL Draft. He rushed for 1,084 yards and 16 touchdowns (tied for the NFL lead) last season.

The Packers are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 at Minnesota.