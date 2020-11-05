The Packers Are Expected To Have RB Aaron Jones Tonight

The Green Bay Packers’ running back situation is very dire entering Thursday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers. It sounds like the team may wind up playing star back Aaron Jones, despite his ongoing calf injury.

Entering the week, it looked like the team would be relying on pass-catching back Tyler Ervin, and Dexter Williams, the second year player out of Notre Dame who appeared in four games last season. He has five career carries for 11 yards.

Running back is generally a pretty deep position for Green Bay. Jones is a budding star, while Jamaal Williams is a very useful RB2, who is more than good enough to start a game if Jones is out. The team also used a second-round pick to take A.J. Dillon out of Boston College.

Dillon tested positive for COVID-19, and Williams was among the players that is being held out due to close contact to him. As a result, it sounds like Aaron Jones may suit up tonight after all, with the Packers’ running back ranks very depleted. He may be pretty limited though, for those hoping to plug him in for fantasy football.

Packers’ RB Aaron Jones is expected to be active tonight barring any pregame setbacks, per source. The Packers plan to be “careful”, and do want to see how he feels pregame with his calf injury, but he is expected to be up tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2020

The Green Bay Packers’ opponent tonight, the San Francisco 49ers, have had worse injury luck than any other team this year. They’re also loaded with injured running backs, and will likely be relying on Ja’Mycal Hasty in the backfield tonight, behind backup quarterback Nick Mullens.

After how badly the Niners dominated the Packers in the NFC Championship last year, Packers fans still can’t feel great about the matchup head into the game. Even with a depleted roster, the 49ers are well-coached and play teams tough.

Tonight’s game in San Francisco is set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

