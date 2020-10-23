Injury Update For Packers RB Aaron Jones Ahead Of Texans Game

Update: According to NFL Network Reporter Tom Pelissero, Aaron Jones suffered a “very” mild calf strain in practice Thursday. Jones will be a game-time decision for Sunday’s game against Houston.

#Packers RB Aaron Jones suffered a very mild calf strain in practice Thursday, per source. Jones wants to play Sunday against the #Texans but sounds like it'll be a game-time decision. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 23, 2020

Earlier: The Green Bay Packers got some concerning news about star running back Aaron Jones ahead of their Sunday afternoon game against the Houston Texans.

According to Matt Schneidman, the Green Bay Packers beat writer for The Athletic, Jones did not practice on Friday and will be listed on the team’s injury report. Schneidman did report that Jones is expected to speak with the media following the Packers practice.

Aaron Jones is not present at practice. He’ll be on the injury report. He’ll still talk to reporters in a bit. Robert Tonyan & Marcedes Lewis returned to practice. Also not practicing: David Bakhtiari, Kevin King, Darnell Savage, Tyler Ervin, Tyler Lancaster & Montravius Adams. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 23, 2020

While it’s too early to know the extent of Jones’s injury, the news is troubling for Matt LaFleur’s squad. Through Green Bay’s first five games, Jones has 550 yards of total offense and has scored seven total touchdowns. As a result, the Packers are off to a 4-1 start this season.

If the Packers are to be without their number one ball-carrier, fourth-year running back Jamaal Williams seems poised for a big day. Williams is a useful piece of the Aaron Rodgers-led offense especially as a pass-catcher, already racking up 119 receiving yards on 13 catches this season.

ESPN NFL Nation Packers reporter Rob Demovsky also suggested that the Packers could opt to use rookie running back AJ Dillon in the backfield as well.

AJ Dillon time? Let's see what Matt LaFleur and Jones (assuming he's still talking as scheduled) say first. https://t.co/p0BVDBsvPS — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 23, 2020

Regardless of who starts at running back for the Packers, LaFleur and Rodgers will face a tough test on Sunday when they face the Texans. Deshaun Watson’s group is fresh off an overtime loss at Tennessee and is sure to come out hungry.

Green Bay squares off with Houston at 1 p.m. on Sunday.