Breaking: Aaron Jones Announces His Free Agency Decision

Aaron Jones isn’t going anywhere.

The free agent running back officially announced his decision on Sunday afternoon. Jones, 26, is re-signing with the Green Bay Packers.

Jones was expected by most to leave the Packers in free agency. He was coming off a big season, totaling 1,104 yards and nine touchdowns on 5.5 yards per carry. It was Jones’ second straight 1,000-plus yard season in Green Bay.

The Green Bay running back took to Twitter to announce the deal himself.

“Let’s run it back,” he tweeted, adding “#GoPackGo.”

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter had the full contract details.

“Aaron Jones has reached agreement with the Packers on a 4-year deal worth $48 million, including a $13 million signing bonus,” Schefter said, noting that Jones’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, informed him of the full details.

The Packers were the best team in the NFC during the regular season, but they fell short in the playoffs for the second straight season. Green Bay lost to Tampa Bay in the NFC Championship Game.

Bringing Jones back is a big move for a franchise that will look to reach the Super Bowl in 2021.