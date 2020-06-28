Aaron Jones Reacts To Packers Drafting RB A.J. Dillon

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is coming off a career-year that including a league-leading 16 rushing touchdowns and 19 total touchdowns. So he may have been understandably upset to see the Packers draft highly-touted running back A.J. Dillon in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

But even though Jones knows that his starting role with the team is no longer safe, he’s taking Dillon’s arrival in stride. Appearing on NFL Total Access last week, Dillon said he’s going to work harder on the field and take Dillon under his wing.

“I know it’s the NFL,” Jones said. “They’re bringing in guys every day to compete so I mean it’s just gonna raise my game and I’m excited to have him there and start working with him, teaching him the playbook and everything.”

Jones is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, though, and will need a big season if he wants a raise in 2021. Per OverTheCap, he is slated to make $2.1 million in 2020 on his fifth-round rookie contract.

“I’m excited to be on the field. I want to be back on the field, but I understand what is going on. Time is on our side.” 🙏@Packers RB @Showtyme_33 joined @AndrewSiciliano on @NFLTotalAccess 👇 pic.twitter.com/WSj5TTICnX — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 26, 2020

Dillon, meanwhile, is coming off a career-year at Boston College that saw him earn First-Team All-ACC honors for the third straight season. He rushed for 1,685 yards and 14 touchdowns en route to Third-Team All-American honors too.

Dillon went on to post solid numbers at the NFL Scouting Combine. He ended up being the sixth running back taken, going No. 62 overall in the second round – just a few picks after Ohio State standout J.K. Dobbins.

Jones will have his work cut out for himself just keeping his starting job, let alone having a big enough season to earn a big contract next year.