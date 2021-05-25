Aaron Jones Reveals If Aaron Rodgers Influenced His Decision

It’s a new day and Aaron Rodgers is still dominating the headlines, this time thanks to an interview with ESPN’s Kenny Mayne.

Reports from earlier this offseason suggested Rodgers told looming free agents he likely wouldn’t play for the Packers again. “Aaron Rodgers was telling the Packers’ prospective free agents basically ‘before you make any decisions, I’m probably not going to be here,'” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said.

Well, that didn’t impact the decision of running back Aaron Jones, who opted to sign a four-year, $48 million contract this offseason. Jones told reporters this afternoon that Rodgers never told him he was going to leave.

Even if Rodgers had, Jones still would have signed in Green Bay.

“This is home,” Jones said. “I love my coaches, my teammates, the community, the system.”

Shortly before the 2021 NFL draft kicked off, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers no longer wants to play in Green Bay. In the aftermath of Schefter’s report, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky said there is a “less than 5% chance” Rodgers suits up for the Packers in 2021.

All signs point to Rodgers not returning to Green Bay for the 2021 season. However, the Packers front office has made it very clear the team doesn’t plan to trade the reigning NFL MVP.

The stalemate continues.