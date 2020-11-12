Aaron Jones Shares An Honest Admission On Missing Games

It’s been a frustrating year for Green Bay Packers starting running back Aaron Jones to say the least. Injuries have kept him out of some big games and he only recently returned to the starting lineup.

But the Packers running back is taking his recent injury struggles in stride. Speaking to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Jones said it was “beneficial” for the team to keep him out until he was completely ready to go.

“I definitely do think it was beneficial,” Jones said. “If it was up to me, any athlete, we’re competitors and we want to get out there and compete with our brothers, but that’s why you have team doctors and training staff. So they make sure you’re not putting yourself at risk, and that you’re there to play all the games in the season and there to help your team in the long run.”

Jones got 40 snaps in Green Bay’s 34-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers last week – his biggest workload since Week 3. He ran the ball 15 times for 58 yards and had five catches for 21 yards in the big win.

Aaron Jones says Packers holding him out of games was "beneficial" for the long runhttps://t.co/6mOyrLlR64 pic.twitter.com/ghONBR3LYO — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 12, 2020

The injuries have kept Jones from being as effective this year as last year. He had a league-leading 19 touchdowns, but missed the Pro Bowl last year.

This year he has 447 yards and five touchdowns – still on pace for over 1,000 yards and double-digit TDs.

But Jones is also in the last year of his rookie contract with the Packers. He’ll need to finish strong if he wants to get the big bucks in free agency – from Green Bay or anywhere else.

How many yards and touchdowns will Aaron Jones finish the season with?