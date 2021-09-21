Look: Aaron Jones Shares Photos Of Recovered Necklace

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones had a breakout game marred on Monday night when he discovered that he had lost a special necklace that contained his father’s ashes during his team’s game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. The 26-year-old believed that he lost it in the endzone, during one of his four touchdowns in the win.

Thankfully, the memento was able to be recovered by a team of Packers staffers after the game. Jones shared the good news on 97.3 The Game in Milwaukee Tuesday morning.

The Packers running back also shared two pictures of the football-shaped medallion to give fans an idea of the importance of the tribute to his father.

“Found at 1:45am… Thank you to our trainer Bryan ”Flea” Engel… I’m forever grateful,” Jones wrote on Twitter.

Found at 1:45am Thank you to our trainer Bryan ”Flea” Engel I’m forever grateful 🙏🏾♥️🕊 pic.twitter.com/ylTlZ5Jpfr — Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) September 21, 2021

After he discovered that he lost the necklace containing his father’s ashes, Jones wasn’t as distraught as expected. He shared that his father, Alvin Jones Sr., would’ve been fine with the pendant disappearing at Lambeau Field.

“If there was any place to lose it, that’s where my dad would’ve wanted me to lose it,” Jones told the media, via ESPN. “So I know he’s smiling.”

Jones honored his father in the best way possible on Monday night, tallying 115 yards and four scores in the Packers 35-17 win. The game marked a key bounce back from his lackluster Week 1 showing, when Green Bay fell in a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Jones’ father passed away in April at the age of 56 due to COVID-19 complications, so the Packers running back is doing his best to memorialize him in the best way possible. He’ll surely try to do so with a few more performances like the one on Monday, while wearing the special necklace.