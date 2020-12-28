Aaron Rodgers Names The 2 Best Players He’s Been Around

The Green Bay Packers improved to 12-3 on the season with Sunday night’s blowout defeat of the Tennessee Titans.

Green Bay was once again led by the passing attack of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams on Sunday night. Rodgers threw for four touchdowns on 21 of 25 passing (in a snowstorm) while Adams caught 11 passes for 142 yards and three scores.

Following the game, Rodgers had some major praise for his go-to wide receiver.

The superstar quarterback said that he’s long said that former Packers cornerback Charles Woodson is the best player he’s played with. Woodson, an eight-time All-Pro defensive back, played in Green Bay from 2006-12.

Rodgers said following the game that he now has to put Davante Adams in that same category.

“I’ve said for so long that Charles [Woodson] was the best player that I played with…. It’s probably time to start putting Davante in that conversation because he is that type of player. He’s a special player,” Rodgers told reporters on Sunday night.

Charles Woodson and Davante Adams is a pretty good top-two list of the players Rodgers has played with in Green Bay.

The Packers, meanwhile, will look to finish the season at 13-3 with a win over Chicago in Week 17.