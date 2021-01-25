6 Teams Named Possible Contenders For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers kind of sounded like a man who was saying goodbye on Sunday night.

The Green Bay Packers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-26, in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field. This felt like Rodgers’ best chance to win a second Super Bowl, but the Packers came up one game short of the big game once again.

Following the loss, Rodgers made it seem like he might not be returning to Green Bay in 2021.

“A lot of guys’ futures [are] uncertain, myself included,” Rodgers said.

The Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. At some point, Green Bay will move on from Rodgers and take a chance on their investment in Love. However, it would be pretty stunning if that happened in 2021.

Still, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio listed six teams that could be suitors for Rodgers if he hits the trade market.

Top potential Aaron Rodgers destinations in 2021: 49ers, Patriots, Steelers, Raiders, Colts, Saints. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 25, 2021

The 49ers might be the best fit. Rodgers is a California native and San Francisco is in need of an upgrade at the quarterback position.

However, this is all just speculation for now.

It would still be very surprising to see Rodgers playing for a different team in 2021.