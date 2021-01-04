Aaron Rodgers Has A 3-Word Message For Packers Teammates

The Green Bay Packers are the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

Green Bay locked up the top seed in the conference with Sunday afternoon’s win over the Chicago Bears. The Packers dominated the Bears on Sunday, winning 35-16.

Aaron Rodgers’ team finishes the regular season at 13-3. It was a pretty insane season for Rodgers, who might be the favorite for NFL MVP. Rodgers finished his regular season with 240 passing yards and four touchdowns in the win over the Bears.

With the No. 1 overall seed, the Packers will have a bye in the NFC’s Wild Card Round. There are seven playoff teams in each conference this season, so only one team will get a bye in each conference. The Packers get that benefit in the NFC.

There is somewhat of a danger in having a bye this year, though. It means more time away from the team facility, which can lead to uncertainty with the pandemic.

Rodgers has a three-word bye week message for his teammates: “Don’t get COVID.”

That seems like a pretty solid message for your teammates ahead of a bye week.

Stay safe out there, Packers.