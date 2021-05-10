6 Teams Named Trade Contenders For Aaron Rodgers

Nothing appears to have changed on the Aaron Rodgers front. The superstar quarterback reportedly wants to be traded. However, the Packers are likely going to attempt to smooth things over with their franchise star.

More teams are starting to get mentioned for Rodgers, though.

CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora named six teams potential destinations for Rodgers on Monday morning. There has seemingly been one growing favorite in the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are reportedly Rodgers’ preferred destination at this point.

“I think it’s better than 50-50 that it happens, and I can tell you that I know from Rodgers’ camp that Denver is his number one destination,” Benjamin Allbright said. “His preferred destination is the Denver Broncos.”

The Broncos aren’t the only team potentially in play, though. La Canfora named five other teams contenders in the Rodgers sweepstakes: Panthers, Saints, Raiders, Eagles and Dolphins. The Dolphins are perhaps the most surprising addition. Rodgers reportedly prefers the West Coast, so maybe Miami won’t be an option, but the Dolphins are armed with a lot of young talent and draft picks. “I’d certainly give them a call if I was in Green Bay. That owner would be all over it, they would sell a ton of jerseys and there are worse places to have to try to recruit Rodgers to than South Beach,” La Canfora wrote. While more teams are getting mentioned for Rodgers, the Packers’ plan is likely to attempt to smooth things over with their quarterback. Getting that done might be tough, though. “I think I know Aaron fairly well, and honestly I just don’t see him coming back and just saying, ‘All right, let’s just bury the hatchet, whatever caused the rift, and I’m just going to come back and play because I love the guys, I love the Green Bay fans’ — I assume he does — but his rift isn’t with the fans or the players,” Brett Favre said on ESPN’s “ Wilde & Tausch ” radio show, per Fox News. “It’s with the front office. Will he just swallow his pride and come in? Maybe. But I don’t see that happening.”