Aaron Rodgers Addresses His Future After Winning 4th MVP Award

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still undecided about his playing future.

After Rodgers won the NFL MVP award for a second straight year, he confirmed that his body is still in a good place and expects a decision in the near future.

“I think you’ve got to take some of the emotion out of it and then kind of lean into understanding what it takes to revamp and feel like what’s the best place,” Rodgers said. “The best decision for me moving forward, not really place, more just what does it feel like to commit to a season if that’s what I want to do? The good thing is I still feel like my body is in a good place.”

Rodgers was outstanding again this past season, even though the Packers came up short. He finished with 4,115 yards through the air along with 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

If he does decide to come back, he’ll have a new offensive coordinator next season after Nathaniel Hackett left for the Denver Broncos.

His decision will have a major impact on whether the Packers go all-in again this season or if they start to retool.