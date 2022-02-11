Aaron Rodgers Addresses His Future: NFL Fans React

Aaron Rodgers accepted his fourth MVP award on Thursday night, but he didn’t provide much of an update on his future with the Green Bay Packers.

After accepting the award, Rodgers said “I have not made any decision yet.” He did, however, reveal that he feels like his body is in a good place.

“I think you’ve got to take some of the emotion out of it and then kind of lean into understanding what it takes to revamp and feel like what’s the best place,” Rodgers said, via ESPN. “The best decision for me moving forward, not really place, more just what does it feel like to commit to a season if that’s what I want to do? The good thing is I still feel like my body is in a good place.”

While there’s no doubt that Rodgers’ future in the NFL will be one of the biggest storylines to follow this offseason, some fans are getting tired of all the drama.

Of course, there are a few fans speculating about where Rodgers could end up in the offseason.

Rodgers finished the 2021 season with 4,115 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

There’s no question that Rodgers still has what it takes to carry a franchise at this stage in his career.