Aaron Rodgers Addresses Idea Of Hosting Jeopardy!, Not Retiring

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against Philadelphia.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 06: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates following a touchdown completion to Robert Tonyan #85(not pictured) during the second quarter of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on December 06, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Fresh off his third career MVP award, Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is doing something different this offseason.

Rodgers is one of several celebrities guest-hosting Jeopardy! as the long-running game show tries to replace the late legend Alex Trebek.

Earlier today, Rodgers raised eyebrows when he told Pat McAfee he wouldn’t mind becoming the full-time Jeopardy! host.

Immediately, some people began speculating if Rodgers would seriously consider retiring from football to be a full-time host. Not going to happen, the 37-year-old quarterbacks says.

Rodgers told The Ringer’s Claire McNear that while he would love to be the permanent Jeopardy! host, he thinks he could do the job while fulfilling his commitment as an NFL quarterback.

“I don’t think I’d need to give up football to do it. They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me, eh—[pauses]—178 days to do Jeopardy!” Rodgers said. “So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work. It would be a dream job for sure, and I’m not shy at all about saying I want the job. That’s how I went into it. I want an opportunity to be in the mix.”

Then again, if Rodgers keeps having to deal with wisecracking constestants, he might change his mind.

Rodgers is the guest host of Jeopardy! for the next two weeks.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.