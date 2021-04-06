Aaron Rodgers Addresses Idea Of Hosting Jeopardy!, Not Retiring

Fresh off his third career MVP award, Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is doing something different this offseason.

Rodgers is one of several celebrities guest-hosting Jeopardy! as the long-running game show tries to replace the late legend Alex Trebek.

Earlier today, Rodgers raised eyebrows when he told Pat McAfee he wouldn’t mind becoming the full-time Jeopardy! host.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tells @PatMcAfeeShow he would want the full-time Jeopardy gig: "I would love to be the host of Jeopardy, yes." — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 5, 2021

Immediately, some people began speculating if Rodgers would seriously consider retiring from football to be a full-time host. Not going to happen, the 37-year-old quarterbacks says.

Rodgers told The Ringer’s Claire McNear that while he would love to be the permanent Jeopardy! host, he thinks he could do the job while fulfilling his commitment as an NFL quarterback.

“I don’t think I’d need to give up football to do it. They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me, eh—[pauses]—178 days to do Jeopardy!” Rodgers said. “So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work. It would be a dream job for sure, and I’m not shy at all about saying I want the job. That’s how I went into it. I want an opportunity to be in the mix.”

Then again, if Rodgers keeps having to deal with wisecracking constestants, he might change his mind.

Early look: a contestant’s answer during Final Jeopardy: “Who decided to kick that field goal?” Aaron Rodgers takes it in stride: “That is a great question.” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Wd0vFZiL6I — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 5, 2021

Rodgers is the guest host of Jeopardy! for the next two weeks.